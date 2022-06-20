Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 17th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on T. Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.83.

Shares of T opened at C$28.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.32. The stock has a market cap of C$39.62 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$27.33 and a 12-month high of C$34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 103.22%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

