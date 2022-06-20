Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Expedia Group (EXPE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE):

6/16/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $235.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $206.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $260.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2022 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $167.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Expedia Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $265.00 to $275.00.

5/3/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $235.00.

5/3/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $172.00.

5/3/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $226.00 to $229.00.

5/3/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $231.00 to $225.00.

5/3/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $185.00.

5/3/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $225.00.

4/27/2022 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $100.37 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.65 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $169.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

