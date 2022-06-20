Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MTU Aero Engines (MTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MTU Aero Engines (ETR: MTX) recently:

6/15/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €230.00 ($239.58) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/13/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €212.00 ($220.83) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/7/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €255.00 ($265.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/6/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €240.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/20/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €255.00 ($265.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/6/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €212.00 ($220.83) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/3/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €232.00 ($241.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/2/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €199.00 ($207.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/2/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €194.00 ($202.08) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

4/29/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €235.00 ($244.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/29/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($234.38) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of MTX stock traded up €1.20 ($1.25) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €171.20 ($178.33). The stock had a trading volume of 339,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MTU Aero Engines AG has a fifty-two week low of €161.55 ($168.28) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($234.27). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €185.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €189.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 41.07.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

