Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Spotify Technology (SPOT)

6/15/2022 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $101.00.

6/9/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $150.00 to $133.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $137.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $165.00.

4/28/2022 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $235.00.

4/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $220.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $150.00.

4/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $280.00 to $110.00.

4/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $115.00.

4/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $170.00.

4/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $101.00.

4/27/2022 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/27/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $181.00 to $150.00.

4/25/2022 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

SPOT stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.27. 61,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,088. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.82 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

