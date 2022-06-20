Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Enghouse Systems (EGHSF)

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS: EGHSF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/9/2022 – Enghouse Systems was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 6/9/2022 – Enghouse Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00.
- 6/9/2022 – Enghouse Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$35.00.
- 6/2/2022 – Enghouse Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$50.00.
Shares of EGHSF opened at $19.59 on Monday. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.
Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enghouse Systems (EGHSF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.