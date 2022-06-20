Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Enghouse Systems (EGHSF)

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS: EGHSF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/9/2022 – Enghouse Systems was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/9/2022 – Enghouse Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00.

6/9/2022 – Enghouse Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$35.00.

6/2/2022 – Enghouse Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$50.00.

Shares of EGHSF opened at $19.59 on Monday. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

