Reviewing Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) and Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Gildan Activewear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ermenegildo Zegna $1.53 billion 0.35 -$160.90 million N/A N/A Gildan Activewear $2.92 billion 1.74 $607.18 million $3.35 8.22

Gildan Activewear has higher revenue and earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and Gildan Activewear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ermenegildo Zegna 0 2 1 0 2.33 Gildan Activewear 0 1 8 0 2.89

Ermenegildo Zegna currently has a consensus price target of $11.53, suggesting a potential upside of 9.63%. Gildan Activewear has a consensus price target of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 82.83%. Given Gildan Activewear’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gildan Activewear is more favorable than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Profitability

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Gildan Activewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ermenegildo Zegna N/A -82.29% -14.51% Gildan Activewear 21.07% 31.46% 18.84%

Risk and Volatility

Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gildan Activewear has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ermenegildo Zegna (Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands. The company also offers hosiery products comprising athletic; dress; and casual, liner, therapeutic, and workwear socks, as well as sheer pantyhose, tights, and leggings under the Gildan, Under Armour, GoldToe, PowerSox, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, Therapy Plus, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Secret Silky, and American Apparel brands. In addition, it provides men's and boys' underwear products, and ladies panties under the Gildan and Gildan Platinum brands; and ladies' shapewear, intimates, and accessories under the Secret and Secret Silky brands. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, screen printers, and embellishers, as well as to retailers and lifestyle brand companies. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

