Reviewing Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) & Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Global Business Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic -8,758.29% -41.32% -29.96% Global Business Travel Group N/A -15.61% -1.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Virgin Galactic and Global Business Travel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 3 9 2 0 1.93 Global Business Travel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus target price of $14.58, indicating a potential upside of 133.33%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Global Business Travel Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Global Business Travel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.29 million 491.24 -$352.90 million ($1.38) -4.53 Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

Global Business Travel Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles. The company serves private individuals, researchers, and government agencies. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

