Reviewing Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globalstar and Anghami’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $124.30 million 17.23 -$112.63 million ($0.05) -23.80 Anghami $35.50 million 2.24 -$17.79 million N/A N/A

Anghami has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Globalstar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Globalstar and Anghami, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -74.35% -25.60% -11.30% Anghami N/A N/A -22.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of Globalstar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Globalstar has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globalstar beats Anghami on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment. It also provides SPOT consumer retail products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Internet of Things one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets. Further, it sells wholesale minutes to independent gateway operators (IGOs); and provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, retailers, IGOs, and sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 745,000 subscribers. The company primarily serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. Globalstar, Inc. has a strategic alliance with XCOM Labs to jointly commercialize XCOM's capacity-multiplying technology with Globalstar's Band n53 for 5G deployments in the United States and other countries where Globalstar has terrestrial rights. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

