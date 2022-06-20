Reviewing Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) & AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) and AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudson Technologies and AerSale’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies $192.75 million 2.20 $32.26 million $1.34 7.04 AerSale $340.44 million 2.10 $36.12 million $0.87 15.91

AerSale has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Technologies. Hudson Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AerSale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of AerSale shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.2% of AerSale shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hudson Technologies has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AerSale has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hudson Technologies and AerSale, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 AerSale 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hudson Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 31.07%. Given Hudson Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than AerSale.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Technologies and AerSale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies 25.85% 86.75% 29.58% AerSale 10.70% 12.86% 10.89%

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats AerSale on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers SmartEnergy OPS service, a web-based real time continuous monitoring service for facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems applications; and Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

AerSale Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps). The Asset Management Solutions segment engages in the sale and lease of aircraft, engines, and airframes, as well as disassembly of these assets for component parts. The TechOps segment provides internal and third-party aviation services, including internally developed engineered solutions, heavy aircraft maintenance and modification, and component MRO, as well as end-of-life disassembly services. This segment also provides aircraft modifications, cargo and tanker conversions of aircraft, and aircraft storage; and MRO services for landing gear, thrust reversers, hydraulic systems, and other aircraft components. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

