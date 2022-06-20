Reviewing Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Ocean Power Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million 2.80 -$213.00 million N/A N/A Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million 23.10 -$14.76 million ($0.36) -1.39

Ocean Power Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ReNew Energy Global and Ocean Power Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.88%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global N/A -9.72% -1.98% Ocean Power Technologies -1,179.61% -24.85% -23.52%

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Ocean Power Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides energy management services for public utilities, commercial, and industrial customers. As of March 31, 2021, its portfolio consisted of 9.86 GW of wind and solar energy projects, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 5.60 GW projects were commissioned and 4.26 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global plc was founded in 2011 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Ocean Power Technologies (Get Rating)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in America, Europe, and Australia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

