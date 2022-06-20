Reviewing PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) & Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -57.95% -19.88% -11.86% PubMatic 23.74% 21.35% 10.82%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Health Catalyst and PubMatic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10 PubMatic 0 1 9 0 2.90

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus price target of $32.64, indicating a potential upside of 153.98%. PubMatic has a consensus price target of $40.10, indicating a potential upside of 115.82%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than PubMatic.

Risk and Volatility

Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PubMatic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Health Catalyst and PubMatic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $241.93 million 2.88 -$153.21 million ($3.10) -4.15 PubMatic $226.91 million 4.25 $56.60 million $1.00 18.58

PubMatic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats PubMatic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

