Reviewing Standard BioTools (LAB) and The Competition

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Standard BioTools to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Standard BioTools and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard BioTools -93.89% -63.43% -18.45% Standard BioTools Competitors -250.85% 6.38% -11.11%

This table compares Standard BioTools and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard BioTools $130.58 million -$59.24 million -1.20 Standard BioTools Competitors $1.16 billion $344.59 million -24.91

Standard BioTools’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Standard BioTools. Standard BioTools is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Standard BioTools shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard BioTools’ peers have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Standard BioTools and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard BioTools Competitors 147 960 1633 50 2.57

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 49.34%. Given Standard BioTools’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Standard BioTools has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Standard BioTools peers beat Standard BioTools on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Standard BioTools Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard BioTools Inc. creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assays, Advanta Dx COVID-19 EASE assays, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 systems; preparatory analytical instruments, which include C1 IFCs; and software solutions. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. Standard BioTools Inc. has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

