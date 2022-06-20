Reviewing Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) and ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) and ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Victoria’s Secret & Co. and ASOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victoria’s Secret & Co. 0 3 7 0 2.70 ASOS 0 8 7 0 2.47

Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $62.91, suggesting a potential upside of 94.46%. Given Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Victoria’s Secret & Co. is more favorable than ASOS.

Profitability

This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and ASOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victoria’s Secret & Co. 8.24% 138.53% 13.06% ASOS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and ASOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.78 billion 0.40 $646.00 million $6.15 5.26 ASOS $5.33 billion 0.20 $174.80 million N/A N/A

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than ASOS.

Summary

Victoria’s Secret & Co. beats ASOS on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co. operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands. As of March 2, 2022, it operated approximately 1,400 retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

ASOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

