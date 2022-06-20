Reviewing Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Visteon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.30 billion 0.70 $90.89 million $3.97 10.45 Visteon $2.77 billion 0.98 $41.00 million $1.65 58.41

Standard Motor Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Visteon. Standard Motor Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Visteon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 6.64% 16.31% 8.16% Visteon 1.65% 13.40% 3.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Standard Motor Products and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Visteon 1 4 6 0 2.45

Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.40%. Visteon has a consensus price target of $122.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.60%. Given Standard Motor Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Standard Motor Products is more favorable than Visteon.

Risk & Volatility

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Visteon on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors. This segment offers its products under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, SMP Blue Streak Canada, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands. Its Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, ACI, Hayden, Factory Air, and Maxair brands. Its products include air conditioning compressors and repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, actuators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves, heater cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies, fan clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company serves primarily automotive aftermarket retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico, and other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; and head-up displays. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller; DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation; and body domain modules, which integrate various functions, such as central gateway, body controls, comfort, and vehicle access solutions into one device. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

