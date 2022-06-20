Richard Harpin Acquires 13 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider Richard Harpin acquired 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,165 ($14.14) per share, with a total value of £151.45 ($183.82).
Richard Harpin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 20th, Richard Harpin bought 13 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,159 ($14.07) per share, for a total transaction of £150.67 ($182.87).
Shares of HomeServe stock traded up GBX 1.07 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,164.07 ($14.13). The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,900. The company has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,047.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 878.39. HomeServe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 578.33 ($7.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,175 ($14.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16.
About HomeServe (Get Rating)
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.
Featured Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.