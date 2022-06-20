Richard Harpin Acquires 13 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider Richard Harpin acquired 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,165 ($14.14) per share, with a total value of £151.45 ($183.82).

Richard Harpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Richard Harpin bought 13 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,159 ($14.07) per share, for a total transaction of £150.67 ($182.87).

Shares of HomeServe stock traded up GBX 1.07 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,164.07 ($14.13). The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,900. The company has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,047.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 878.39. HomeServe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 578.33 ($7.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,175 ($14.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSV. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.56) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.29) to GBX 1,205 ($14.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($15.78) to GBX 1,200 ($14.56) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeServe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,212.75 ($14.72).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

