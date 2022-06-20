Robert W. Baird Analysts Give DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) a $60.00 Price Target

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has been given a $60.00 price objective by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup cut their price objective on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

DOCU traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.55. 214,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,625,753. DocuSign has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,991,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

