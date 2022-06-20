Rocket Companies, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Rocket Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Wedbush currently has a “NA” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $6.37 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 664,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,899 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

