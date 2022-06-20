Root (ROOT) & The Competition Head to Head Survey

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Root to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Root alerts:

52.0% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Root shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Root and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 7 2 0 2.10 Root Competitors 397 2391 2423 87 2.42

Root presently has a consensus target price of $5.31, indicating a potential upside of 321.19%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 22.73%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Root and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million -$521.10 million -0.63 Root Competitors $13.19 billion $2.84 billion 69.90

Root’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Root has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root’s rivals have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Root and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -137.46% -99.07% -34.55% Root Competitors -2.45% 1.89% 0.38%

Summary

Root rivals beat Root on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Root (Get Rating)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.