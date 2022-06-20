Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Set at $500.00 by Oppenheimer

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) received a $500.00 price target from stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.96.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE ROP traded up $2.42 on Monday, hitting $374.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,548. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 334.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 148,081 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.