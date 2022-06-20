Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 550 Price Target

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 550 ($6.68) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.86) to GBX 770 ($9.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.62) target price on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 630 ($7.65) target price on Glencore in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.04) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 594.75 ($7.22).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 461.20 ($5.60) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £60.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 500.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 451.94. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 289.65 ($3.52) and a one year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.65).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

