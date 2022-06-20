Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €61.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) has been given a €61.00 ($63.54) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($66.67) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.20 ($66.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($62.50) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded down €0.63 ($0.66) during trading on Monday, hitting €47.48 ($49.46). The stock had a trading volume of 606,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of €51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.07. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($43.80) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($62.48).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

