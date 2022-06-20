Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.89

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.89 and last traded at C$25.96, with a volume of 13256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.20.
Several research firms recently commented on RUS. Standpoint Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.61.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 21.24%.
Russel Metals Company Profile (TSE:RUS)
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
