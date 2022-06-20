Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Trading Up 14%

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 14% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 314,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 358,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$78.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.68.

In other news, Director Thomas John Obradovich sold 83,333 shares of Sable Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$26,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,812,667 shares in the company, valued at C$1,540,053.44. Also, Director Brent Lindsay Gilchrist sold 200,000 shares of Sable Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$379,500. Insiders have sold 451,833 shares of company stock worth $135,882 over the last quarter.

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 58,629 hectares (ha), El Fierro project, El Fierrazo project, Los Pumas project, and Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and Vinata project, El Escarpe project, and Sain Alto and Caolin mineral application covering an area of 39,414 ha titled located in Mexico.

