Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 800” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 800 ($9.71) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.62% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.71) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.16) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.61) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.10) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($6.92) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 700.93 ($8.51).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet stock traded down GBX 6.02 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 430.98 ($5.23). 13,943,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,707. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.02. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 408.20 ($4.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,005.50 ($12.20). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 515.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 556.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.