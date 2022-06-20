SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Lowered to €110.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from €120.00 ($125.00) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($158.33) to €142.00 ($147.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. SAP has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $115.72.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Research analysts expect that SAP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

