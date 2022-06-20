SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Lowered to €110.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from €120.00 ($125.00) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($158.33) to €142.00 ($147.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. SAP has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $115.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000.
About SAP (Get Rating)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.