Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.43 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $85.53 on Monday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.86.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 36.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 35.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

