Select Energy Services, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Select Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Select Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $7.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $838.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 2.34. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $7,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

