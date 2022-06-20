Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.38.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SELB. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.
In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox purchased 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,813.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $188.24 million, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.35. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.99.
Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.
