Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $340.00

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$340.00 and last traded at C$340.00, with a volume of 186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$344.43.

The company has a market capitalization of C$847.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$374.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$386.13.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.85 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

