Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of NXR stock opened at GBX 242 ($2.94) on Monday. Norcros has a 12 month low of GBX 211 ($2.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 351.32 ($4.26). The firm has a market cap of £215.75 million and a PE ratio of 7.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 241.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37.
