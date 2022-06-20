Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of NXR stock opened at GBX 242 ($2.94) on Monday. Norcros has a 12 month low of GBX 211 ($2.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 351.32 ($4.26). The firm has a market cap of £215.75 million and a PE ratio of 7.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 241.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

