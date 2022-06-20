Shore Capital Reiterates “Coverage Pending” Rating for SysGroup (LON:SYS)

SysGroup (LON:SYS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “coverage pending” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
LON SYS opened at GBX 26.06 ($0.32) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.73 million and a PE ratio of 45.65. SysGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 22.25 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 46.15 ($0.56). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.47.
About SysGroup (Get Rating)
