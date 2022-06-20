Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 171170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

