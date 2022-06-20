Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 171170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.
Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)
