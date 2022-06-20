SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of TSE SRV.UN opened at C$11.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.74. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$7.68 and a 1-year high of C$14.26. The company has a market cap of C$98.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

About SIR Royalty Income Fund (Get Rating)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.