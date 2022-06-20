SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Shares of TSE SRV.UN opened at C$11.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.74. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$7.68 and a 1-year high of C$14.26. The company has a market cap of C$98.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund (Get Rating)
