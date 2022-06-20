Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Trading Down 1.5%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33. 380,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 105,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,620.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.90 million and a P/E ratio of -20.94.

About Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

