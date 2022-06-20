SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) Financial Survey

SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ – Get Rating) and WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get SITO Mobile alerts:

SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SITO Mobile and WNS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WNS $1.11 billion 3.10 $132.10 million $2.60 27.05

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than SITO Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares SITO Mobile and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A WNS 11.90% 20.26% 12.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SITO Mobile and WNS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A WNS 0 0 7 0 3.00

WNS has a consensus target price of $99.83, suggesting a potential upside of 41.97%. Given WNS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WNS is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WNS beats SITO Mobile on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITO Mobile (Get Rating)

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms. The company also provides measurement and attribution products, including Real-time Verified Walk-In, a platform built in-house working in tandem with a data management platform and demand side platform; Location, Audience and Behavior Sciences reports that provide an analysis of a customer's audience, breaking down location, and purchase and demographic data against various control groups for selected targeted audiences in real time; and Purchase Science Reports, which offer transaction data to make marketing campaigns relevant and measurable. In addition, it offers Insights products, such as Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences, which explores the consumers and presents information and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors. The company provides its services to brands, advertising agencies, out-of-home advertisers, media companies, and non-media companies through salesforce and account management teams. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. On October 8, 2020, SITO Mobile, Ltd. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. It is in joint administration with SITO Mobile Solutions, Inc.

About WNS (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services. It also provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SITO Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITO Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.