Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.12

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.12 and last traded at C$8.16, with a volume of 28029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.42.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$569.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.95.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.