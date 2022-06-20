Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

SNMRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snam from €5.30 ($5.52) to €5.05 ($5.26) in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Snam from €4.70 ($4.90) to €4.75 ($4.95) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Snam from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $5.24 on Monday. Snam has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

