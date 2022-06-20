Societe Generale Analysts Give Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) a $81.00 Price Target

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) received a $81.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Societe Generale’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.94.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $55.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,812,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

