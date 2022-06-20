Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 140000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.38 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.
Sparta Capital Company Profile (CVE:SAY)
Recommended Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.