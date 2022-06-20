SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.86.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $100.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.08. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $94.84 and a 12 month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.