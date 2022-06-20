Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.00

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 105.90 ($1.29), with a volume of 74036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.70 ($1.27).

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded Stagecoach Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 131 ($1.59) to GBX 105 ($1.27) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £590.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

