Starry Group (STRY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Starry Group (NYSE: STRY):

6/17/2022 – Starry Group is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2022 – Starry Group is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Starry Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Starry Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Starry Group is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Starry Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Starry Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

STRY stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $11,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $9,815,000. Finally, Birch Grove Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $8,649,000.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

