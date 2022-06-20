Stephens Reiterates $21.00 Price Target for PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) has been given a $21.00 target price by Stephens in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PROG stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.93. 147,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $914.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. PROG has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $50.79.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PROG will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in PROG by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in PROG by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

