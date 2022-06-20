Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Advantage Energy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAV. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.81.

TSE:AAV opened at C$8.97 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.14 and a 12 month high of C$12.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.19.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$106.12 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Stephen Balog bought 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$544,712.52. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,475.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

