StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $190.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.12. American National Group has a 1 year low of $144.35 and a 1 year high of $195.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American National Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American National Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American National Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American National Group by 213.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in American National Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

