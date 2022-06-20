StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

AFI opened at $0.35 on Monday. Armstrong Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

In other Armstrong Flooring news, insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $1,214,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,957 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

