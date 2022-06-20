StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
AFI opened at $0.35 on Monday. Armstrong Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.
In other Armstrong Flooring news, insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $1,214,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
About Armstrong Flooring (Get Rating)
Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.
