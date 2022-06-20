StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

IO opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,009,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 35.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 1,930.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 87,462 shares during the period. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.