StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $27.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $122.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $376,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,933,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 354,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 101,595 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

