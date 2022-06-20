STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Given a $32.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a $32.00 price target by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s current price.

STOR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,284. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.