Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 359 ($4.36).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of SDRY opened at GBX 155.32 ($1.89) on Monday. Superdry has a 1-year low of GBX 132.60 ($1.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 468 ($5.68). The company has a market capitalization of £127.58 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.66.

In related news, insider Julian Dunkerton acquired 805,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £1,143,344.24 ($1,387,722.10). Also, insider Alastair Miller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($20,026.70). Insiders acquired 815,447 shares of company stock valued at $116,029,397 over the last three months.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

