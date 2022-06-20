Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 359 ($4.36).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, May 30th.
Shares of SDRY opened at GBX 155.32 ($1.89) on Monday. Superdry has a 1-year low of GBX 132.60 ($1.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 468 ($5.68). The company has a market capitalization of £127.58 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.66.
Superdry Company Profile (Get Rating)
Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.
